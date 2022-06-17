Tourism Picks Up In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s not just the calendar that shows summer just a few days away Businesses in Canal Park are seeing a steady pick up in tourism traffic this week.

As warmer weather approaches, and Grandma’s Marathon kicks off. Some businesses in Duluth has seen their sales doubling from earlier this month. Grandma’s Ice Cream Box Car employees are prepared for a busy summer. They are excited to see tourists come to town.

“I think a lot of people are really excited to be here. It’s definitely the place to go, especially if you’re just here for the weekend. Of course we got a lot more business, and a lot of more interesting people to talk to. I think that’s the best part of working in Canal Park, is you see a lot of different people in which you don’t see in different places in Minnesota,” Grandmas Ice-cream Box Car Employee Alex Risdal, said.

As the weekend continues to pick up, Grandmas Box Car will be open 11:30 a.m. both weekend days. They remain open until 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 Sunday.