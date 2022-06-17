Vista Fleet Offering Special Father’s Day Brunch Cruise

DULUTH, MN – Vista Fleet is having a special Father’s Day Brunch coming up this Sunday. The hour and a half sightseeing tour departs at 9:55 a.m. Sunday aboard the Vista Star. It will feature catering by Bellisio’s, bloody mary specials, as well as dad drink specials.

“We brought back our Mother’s Day brunch and that was a huge hit. So, we figured we should honor dad as well so we started doing a Father’s Day brunch. It always coincides with Grandma’s Marathon weekend, so a lot of people are in town for that and it’s a good to come on and celebrate dad for getting a brunch. You’re in town for the marathon, come on do a brunch too,” said Vista Fleet general manager Colleen Smith.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids 3 to 12.

