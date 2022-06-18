Aaron Pike, Susannah Scaroni Claim Fourth Grandma’s Wheelchair Marathon Victory

Both winners shattered their personal records in Saturday's race.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Grandma’s Wheelchair Marathon on Saturday, a nearly photo-finish for the men’s race.

Aaron Pike crosses the finish line first by just three seconds, inching by the 2021 winner JohnBoy Smith. Pike set a new personal record by nearly a minute, finishing at one hour and 20 minutes for his fourth first place victory at Grandma’s. Smith, just seconds behind also set a new personal record for British wheelchair racers.

For the women’s field it was Susannah Scaroni, the event record holder and three-time champ, flew to the finish. Scaroni shattered her event record by more than three minutes, ending at one hour and 27 minutes.

“It feels really good. Like I said, it depends a lot on the weather to get a personal record but I’ve raced this race with a tail wind before so to have beat that time feels really nice, personally,” says Scaroni.

“Aaron’s that champion of the day but me and Aaron battled it out all the way, mile for mile, neck and neck, it was an experience, I’ve never had to work so hard to get second place but it was phenomenal,” says Smith.