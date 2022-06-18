Canal Park Businesses Stock Up For Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– The runners aren’t the only ones who get prepared for Grandma’

s Marathon.

Vitta Pizza in Canal Park have fired up their pizza ovens, and are ready for one of their busiest nights of the year.

After a Friday night of breaking sales records, the Neapolitan Pizza company is excited to see more customers come in. With fully stocked shelves, and 11 years of experience of working the Grandmas Marathon. They are eager for the big day.

“I love it, it’s super exciting. It’s exciting for the business, because look at this, this is why we are open, you know. This race is a huge deal for us and we love it,” Vitta Pizza’s General Manager, Alina Oswald

Vitta Pizza will be selling food and beverages right outside their store, until 11 p.m. Saturday nights.