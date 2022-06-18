Crowd Gathers For 46th Annual Grandmas Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.– On your marks, get set, race!

The 46th annual Grandmas Marathon took off today, and the crowds flocked to see the runners sprint towards the finish line. After finally returning to full capacity after the pandemic, Grandma’s volunteers were ready to see all the runners hard work pay off.

“It is very inspiring watching the people that have trained, and worked so hard, and put everything they’ve got into this run,” Grandma’s Marathon volunteer, Janel Ryan, said.

With more than 17,000 racers signing up to participate in the full marathon, and half marathon. Duluth was buzzing with excitement.

One volunteer, Janel Ryan, has volunteered at Grandmas Marathon for the last 8 years. She says the look on people’s faces when they cross the finish line, is what keeps her coming back.

“When you’re near the finish line and you see the looks on peoples faces, even though they might have struggles farther back in the race, they have such fantastic faces, they’re so happy,” Ryan, said

Along with the volunteers, family and friends were crowding the finish line in support. One family comes every year from across the country,

to keep up their family tradition. Janet Boss says it’s all about supporting one another, and getting that feeling of excitement when they complete the race.

“People coming in and pushing themselves to finish this race, and its always exciting to see that,” Grandmas Marathon Spectator, Janet Boss, said.

The races may be done, but the weekend continues on. Rock the Bayfront will be happening until 11:45 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.