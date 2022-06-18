Daniel Kemoi, Rosie Edwards Take Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in Duluth Debut

Both Kemoi and Edwards bring home their first half-marathon victory in their first attempt in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon saw a couple of newcomers cross the finish line out front to claim the victory.

In the men’s field Daniel Kemboi finished in just over one hour. He was less than a minute from the event record pace, claiming his third first place victory this year.

For the ladies, Rosie Edwards also in her first Duluth half-marathon finished just 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up. She crossed the finish line at one hour and 12 minutes, matching her personal record.

“I was a little bit short of what I was shooting for today, I was trying to run around 1:11 and I ran 1:12 but I was close enough and I gave it what I could today so that was where I was at but I was happy with my effort,” says Edwards.

“You try to go and then nobody is responding, and you’re like this race I can win so you build morale and then you will win,” says Kemoi.

Of the 7,014 official starters, 99 percent finished the race.