DECC Hosts Bloody and Bacon Bar

DULUTH, Minn.– The DECC provided an new spot this year to watch runners finishing Grandma’s Marathon by hosting a Bloody and Bacon viewing party.

Dozens of marathon fans were perched up on the Symphony Hall deck. Able to overlook the event along Harbor Drive, while having a drink. It was a chance for them to cheer on the runners as they reach the last leg of the race.

“It’s just a tough part of the race. There’s usually not a ton of people here, so it’s really great to provide this. So really the entertainment center is just like a buzz with this energy, and to see the runners today is just the fruition of it all,” DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen, said.

For those not big fans of Bloody Mary’s, several wine and beer options were available.

The DECC will decide later if they want to to bring this back for future marathon races.