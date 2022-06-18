Dominic Ondoro, Dakotah Linwurm Claim Another Grandma’s Marathon Title

Both marathon winners were within seconds of breaking the course record.

DULUTH, Minn.- The big draw, Grandma’s full marathon, saw two winners who aren’t new to this stage.

Dominic Ondoro, broke Dick Beardsley’s record back in 2014, and Saturday ran away with the second best time in Grandma’s men’s history, behind only his own record. He finished today in two hours and nine minutes, shy just 30 seconds of his previous record.

A fan favorite, Dakotah Lindwurm, the only Minnesota woman to win since Janice Ettle in 1991, goes back to back winning her second Grandma’s Marathon in as many years. Lindwurm finished at two hours and 25 minutes, only 33 seconds from the course record.

“I hope next time I’m going to attempt to break my record,” says Ondoro, “The cheering, that’s what makes me come back.”

“Here in Minnesota I feel like I’ve just got that extra gear and the ability to stay strong longer, knowing that I’m representing my home state, so yeah that was really awesome and I’m looking to make this a threepeat next year,” says Lindwurm.

With Ondord’s win, Kenyan’s continue their winning streak, taking the last eight in the men’s field and Lindwurm’s victory, makes her the first woman to go back to back since Mary Akor pulled off three in a row from 2007-2009.