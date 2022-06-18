Duluth Fire Department Battles Three Structure Fires Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday turned out to be a busy day for the Duluth Fire Department as they dealt with several structure fires.

The first call came in around 3:30 a.m. for a fire at 312 E 5th Street, near Lilliput Park. When crews arrived, they found the fire on the exterior of the three-story, four unit building.

Firefighters did need to go inside to put out the flames on the first story. Damage was estimated as $10,000.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, and a neighboring building was evacuated as a precaution.

The second call came in just after 11 a.m. after someone spotted a fire at a building at 111 Park Avenue, near Piedmont Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the two-story structure, which was vacant and heavily boarded, had heavy smoke coming out of it.

Twenty minutes into dealing with this fire, a second nearby building at 116 Fir Avenue caught fire. This building also was vacant and boarded.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire on Park Avenue within an hour, but the fire on Fir Avenue took four hours to put out due to the terrain surrounding the house.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fires. Causes for each are under investigation.