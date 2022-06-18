One Injured After Gun Goes Off in Duluth Bar

DULUTH, Minn. – One person was injured after a gun went off inside a bar in Duluth early Saturday morning.

Duluth Police say officers on foot patrol noticed people running from Aces on First just after 2 a.m. on June 18, 2022. They were told that there might have been multiple people shot in the bar, prompting a larger police response.

After viewing surveillance video and interviewing multiple witnesses, they determined that a fight broke out between four men. During the fight, a gun fell from the waistband of one of the men involved in the fight. When someone watching the fight tried to pick it up, it went off and struck a man in the foot.

Police found two of the men involved in the fight in another bar a few blocks away. They were taken into custody, interviewed, and released. The other two men involved have not been found.

Police add this was an isolated incident of a gun accidentally going off with no threat to the public. They are continuing to investigate.