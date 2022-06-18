Twin Ports Juneteenth Celebration Held on Barker’s Island

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sunday, June 19, marks the latest observance of Juneteenth across the country after it was made a federal holiday in 2021. It remembers the day the last slaves in the United States were informed of their freedom back in 1865.

A number of groups across the Twin Ports have been hosting events this weekend, including a celebration on Barker’s Island.

The event featured food, performances, and a number of booths that are run by and support black, indigenous, and people of color.

Organizers say about 600 people attended, including Superior Mayor Jim Paine, and they can’t wait to do it again next year.

“It’s important because the reality is-is that-that is a part of our history,” says Family Rise Together President ChaQuana McEntyre. “It’s not just the Black American and Black culture’s history, but it is a part of our history in America and we’re going to shine a brighter light on it instead of a dooming light on it.”

Observances for Juneteenth continue on Sunday in Duluth. A gospel service and community brunch will take place from 10 to 1 at Hillside Sports Club. That will be followed by the NAACP annual Juneteenth Jubilee at Central Hillside Community Center from 1 to 6.