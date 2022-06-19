NAACP’s Duluth Chapter Hosts Juneteenth Jubilee

DULUTH, Minn. — June 19th is recognized as Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, and for the second year, the Twin Ports hosted multiple celebrations recognizing it.

One event was put on by the local chapter of the NAACP at the Central Hillside Community Center on Sunday.

The Juneteenth Jubilee featured music, activities, food, and local businesses, all to recognize the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom more than 150 years ago.

The weekend of events brings in thousands of people, and organizers say they love the impact it makes in the community.

“Different people showed up with food, we have a bunch of different vendors, a lot of Black businesses are here,” Classie Dudley, president of the Duluth NAACP, said. “We also have a lot of people who want to contribute to equity. We have health organizations here, we have housing organizations here, just so we can build that community here, and that’s what Juneteenth is about.”

One of the businesses on display came hoping to get involved and engage with the community.

The owner just graduated but says that owning a shop selling apparel is where he wants to be, and that it really helps to be able to bring his wares to a celebration as big as the Juneteenth Jubilee.

“It’s called ‘The Fresh Kid,’ we just started up, the first event was yesterday,” Anthony Miller III, the business owner, said. “We did pretty good and this is our second event, second pop-up. We’re planning on opening up in the summer.”

Organizers want to take this celebration and keep pushing forward as they say there are still many battles yet to be won.