St. Mark AME Church Hosts Juneteenth Gospel Worship

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Mark AME Church held a gospel worship service in celebration of Juneteenth on Sunday.

People from many different backgrounds and denominations all turned out to eat, sing, and listen to a message from Reverend Anthony Galloway.

This was the first time St. Mark has put on this event, but organizers say it’s far from the first time they’ve celebrated the occasion.

“We always talk about Juneteenth,” Reverend Galloway said. “So Juneteenth is already part of our celebration at St. Mark AME Church as a historically Black church. We need to be telling this story all the way around. And so to do that in community collectively with all the folks that came out to support today, was just truly a blessing.”

Three students were also presented with the “Rev. Arthur Foy The Third” scholarship.

This fund was started by St. Mark Church as well as Peace UCC Church and awarded each student with up to $1,000.