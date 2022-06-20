Armed Woman Taken Into Custody After Firing Shot Inside Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. — An armed woman was brought into custody on Monday afternoon after she fired a shot inside a home in Duluth.

Duluth Police say they were initially called out to a burglary at 3:15 p.m. on the 400-block of North 58th Avenue West, but realized it was not one when they arrived.

They found a 38-year-old woman at the scene who they say was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers noticed the woman was holding a shotgun.

Police ordered her to drop the weapon but she did not comply.

They then heard a shot go off inside the house.

The DPD crisis negotiation team was able to convince her to comply and surrender after talking with her for 15 minutes.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The woman was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

She will then be transferred to the St. Louis County Jail for preliminary charges of two counts of gross misdemeanor child endangerment and one count of felony reckless discharge of a firearm.