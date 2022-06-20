Coffee Conversation: CHUM Rhubarb Festival June 15

DULUTH, Minn. – The CHUM Rhubarb Festival is Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Stella Maris Academy – Holy Rosary Campus (2802 E. 4th St.) in Duluth.

The free family festival includes all things Rhubarb, along with live entertainment from local and regional bands.

The festival is CHUM’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support its emergency food shelf and emergency shelter programs.

Visit www.chumduluth.org/rhubarbfestival for more details.