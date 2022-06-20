Community Gardens for Duluth Residents

DULUTH, Minn. — There are 21 garden sites available for rent around Duluth where locals can grow their own produce.

The Duluth Community Garden Program provides a plot of land to those who may not have the space at home, or for people who just want to garden and converse with neighbors while doing so.

The renters can plant, tend, and grow their own full garden. Along with the support of fellow gardeners and the tools provided at each site.

Gardener Deanna Erickson, said, “what’s really neat is that you don’t need to own land in Duluth to grow food and I think that is a really powerful thing that our community sees, these empty spaces, that this could just be a vacant lot, but its not. I think that effort by the Duluth Community Garden Program over many many years is really amazing, you can garden almost any place in town.”

The garden plot registration has closed for 2022 and the waitlist for 2023 has not been announced yet.

People who are interested in learning more can go to duluthcommunitygarden.org