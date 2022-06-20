DTA Pausing Bus Routes Starting Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) announced they are pausing certain bus routes starting Sunday.

Route 5, which connects West Duluth to the Miller Hill area will be paused as well as the Port Town Trolley by the waterfront.

This is due to the DTA facing a lack of bus drivers.

With Route 5 pausing this will impact other individual routes such as Inbound Route 10E, Outbound Route 1 Zoo, and Route 9MT Piedmont Park.

The DTA General Manager said, “Challenging labor market conditions, retirements, and other unforecastable changes have made it extremely difficult to keep our labor numbers where we need them.”

If you would like to apply to be a Bus Operator or for another position, click here.