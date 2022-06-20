Grandmas Weekend Comes To A Close

DULUTH, Minn.– The excitement of Grandma’s Marathon weekend has come to a close.

After a weekend filled with live music, fitness expo’s, and of course running. Participants are taking the day to slow down, and refresh.

One racer, whose results qualified her for the Boston Marathon on Saturday, was happy with her results from the race, but is ready to take a break and relax.

“I’m feeling great today, much better than yesterday. I was really tired after the race yesterday. The conditions were perfect, they could not have been any better, really,” Grandmas Full Marathon Runner, Jennifer Turner, said.

Those who ran the half marathon are also feeling the soreness from the race, but agree that crossing that finish line made it all worth it.

“The half was great, beautiful weather. I feel pretty good today, legs are a little tight, but other than that, feeling good. It was nice to accomplish it and it was a great weekend,” Grandmas Half Marathon Runner, Alison Costello, said.

This year Grandma’s sold out all of its spots for the first time since 2016, with more than 20 thousand people participating this weekend.