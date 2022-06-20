Hot Day in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth encountered the hottest day of the year thus far, reaching temps in the mid 90s. In search of a cooler space, some folks decided to spend their day down by the water at Brighton Beach, paddle boarding, skipping rocks, jumping in the lake, or just sitting and basking in the sun.

“It was really hot up at our house so we came down here to cool off in the water,” said Brighton Beach Visitor, Isla Sandefer. “Yeah,” responded Brogin Sandefer, who was also visiting the beach.

“I like the hot weather, but I think this is a little too hot,” Isla Sandefer goes on to say. Brogin Sandefer continues, “Yeah, it’s really hot, almost 100 degrees.”

For some of those who had to work outside in the sun, the heat was unavoidable. At the University of Minnesota Duluth, the grounds crew there is encouraged by the school on days like Monday to take more breaks and stay hydrated as a safety precaution to avoid heat stroke. On the upside, staff there say it was a good day to cut grass in its dry condition.

“It’s pretty brutal today, actually working out this morning and then come into work, heat was a big thing. Saw it coming up since last week, you know it was a big known day that Monday was going to be hot. Working today, just constantly sweating, losing fluids, making sure I’m staying hydrated, taking more breaks in the shade or inside even. Yeah, chugging water as much as I can,” said UMD Grounds Crew, Liam Fahey.

For Va Bene, an Italian restaurant on Superior Street, the hot weather is a positive thing as it brings in more business. Positioned above the Lakewalk, the restaurant has two outdoor decks for customers to sit and enjoy their meals while taking in the view of Lake Superior. A four season porch with windows that open up, and underneath is the Grotto, which is more exposed to the outdoor elements.

“The warm weather is great. It kind of brings everybody back out, the tourists are all coming out, and also even the locals. It’s just nice to have nice weather down here. Got the best view basically you can get on the North Shore with those decks and so yeah the warm weather kind of brings everybody out and it’s really exciting for us to get everybody back,” Va Bene Owner and Manager, Luke Schmitz says.

The restaurant also places a water dish out front for dogs who pass by and need a drink.