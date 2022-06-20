North Shore Fathers Day BBQ Train

DULUTH, Minn.– Northland dads were celebrated Sunday at the North Shore Scenic Railroad,

by bringing together two fan favorites, trains and Bar-B-Que.

Families were gathered together to enjoy the sites of the northland, in the Sky View Dome Car, while eating food catered by Famous Dave’s. A day to celebrate fathers, in a way that is fun for the whole family.

“Really fun, the train is always fun for all ages, so we’ve enjoyed it for years the whole time we’ve lived in Duluth,” Train rider, Chayne Loraas, said.

In arguably one of the more popular train rides of the year, this event has been bringing in families for over 20 years. Some have made it a tradition for fathers day, all to see the looks on the kids faces.

“What we see, is we have fathers who have become grandfathers who are now taking grand children. For some it’s their first train ride, and the excitement on those kids faces, and to be there with dad and grandpa, it doesn’t get any better,” Ken Buehler, Lake Superior Railroad Museum executive director, said.

For an hour and 15 minutes, the train ride is all about spending time with dad and appreciating the views and BBQ of Duluth.

“It’s for fathers that love trains, or want their families to love trains more. So, that’s what it is all about,” Buehler said.

The Fathers Day BBQ Train tickets will be opening again for next years fathers day.