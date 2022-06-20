Wild State Sunday Markets Brings In Local Vendors

DULUTH, Minn.– Wild State’s Sunday Market is running once again for its second year in Duluth.

Bringing in live music, local food trucks, and local vendors, to show off their goods to the area. Wild State says the market is about celebrating all things Duluth.

“I think Duluth is a really special place where we have a strong community of artists, and makers. We also have a strong community of people who are interested in buying local products, and they know how much it helps their neighbors and the economy here,” Wild State Director of Operations, Allison Longley, said.

This event will be hosted every third Sunday of the month. From June until September.