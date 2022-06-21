Blatnik Bridge Public Meeting

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a public forum Tuesday to discuss plans for the Blatnik Bridge project.

Held at the Superior Public Library, the meeting presented the latest plans and allowed the public to ask questions and share feedback. Right now the project is in its first phase with documents and planning. Designs will be drawn up for four years, with construction beginning in 2028 and ending in 2032.

This is the fifth public meeting the department of transportation has held and the first in person.

“This is the first time we are meeting some of our teammates between Minnesota and Wisconsin in person we did have one meeting back in August of 2020 where we did a field walk and actually had a meeting in the parking lot over at the Wisconsin DOT. So, it’s very nice to be back in person,” MNDOT Assistant District Engineer, Pat Huston says.

The project is largely funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by congress and signed by President Biden last fall to help America’s deteriorating roads and bridges.

The feedback from the community on concerns or missed opportunities will be taken in for consideration when drawing up future plans.

“We take this input, we move it to the next step, we have a lot of engineering and environmental work to do to kind of go to the next level of detail, then we’ll come back again and present what we’ve found and make recommendations towards that preferred alternative,” said Huston.

The next public meeting is expected to take place in January of 2023.