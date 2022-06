Coffee Conversation: Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band

DULUTH, Minn. — Steve Solkela, of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band, showed off his talents, humor, and wacky antics Thursday morning with two original songs off his accordion. When he’s at full capacity, he’s a 17-piece ensemble. Click the videos to take a listen! And for more on Steve, click here.

Song 1:

Song 2: