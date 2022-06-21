Customer Appreciation Day at Duluth’s Salvation Army Thrift Store

DULUTH, Minn. — Today, the Duluth Salvation army held a 50% off closing sale to say thank you to their customers for 40 years of support.

The organization announced that they would be closing the shop back in April due to financial loss and not having enough staff to operate.

They say that this was an emotional decision as the store is also social hub for many in the West Duluth neighborhood.

Captain Teri Ellison stated, “we want to let people know that as the salvation army our services are not ending we just cannot do a retail store. Those types of needs we want to know about them so we encourage people to stop by our 27th Avenue main office.”

The store will officially close its doors on July 1st. People can also continue supporting the salvation army by volunteering.

If you are interested in doing so you can call the store will officially close its doors on July 1st. People can also continue supporting the salvation army by volunteering.

and if you are interested in doing so you can call (218) 722-7934.