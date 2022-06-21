Downtown Duluth To Add Pop-Up CoLab Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council is bringing back their pop-up program to help entrepreneurs get a foothold in the physical business world.

Those selected will fill three vacant storefronts on the 300 block of West Superior Street for three months free of charge. The program is considered a co-lab, where multiple businesses can share a storefront depending on how much inventory they bring.

The Duluth 1200 fund will also provide $1,500 to each business to cover expenses.

“It’s really important to be able to give someone a hand up as they’re starting off,” says Kristi Stokes, President of the Downtown Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council. “Whether it’s being able to provide some financial assistance or some space for free, this is just one less thing that they have to worry about. From our perspective it’s a win-win, because it’s helping out a local entrepreneur, and it is also helping activating a vacant space.”

Stokes adds the location also helps downtown Duluth, as it will help boost an area that is not as active as other parts. “We thought that could really bring some additional energy to that block, and it would be a great way for the businesses to have some synergy amongst them.”

Applications will be accepted through June 27 on the Duluth 1200 website. There will be priority given to business owned by Black Indigenous People of Color, women, and veterans.