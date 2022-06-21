Hermantown Girls Soccer Gets Jump Start on Fall Season

The girls soccer team will continue to work out the mechanics in preparation for the fall through the end of the month.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown girls soccer team is knocking the dust off their cleats with some preseason preparation.

Starting this month the Hawks have held summer practices in an effort to get as many reps as possible with an emphasis on the basics and building team chemistry.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us girls to bond, we do lots of team bonding and just getting out on the field, getting some touches and just really getting to know each other better,” says senior Liv Birkeland.

“Once the high school season comes, it becomes a lot more strategy based and your formations and your set pieces and all that we can kind of set a side the technique of everything because we covered that in the summer, we’re all up to speed and we’re up to the pace we need to be,” says head coach Nate Hanson.

