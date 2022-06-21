Kennedy Houge Moves into CEC’s Girls Hockey Head Coach

Houge has acted as the assistant coach for the team for the past three seasons.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Earlier this month Cloquet-Esko-Carlton named former St. Scholastica hockey standout Kennedy Houge their new head coach of the program.

Houge acted as the teams assistant coach the last three season and is now given her first opportunity as a head coach, but is ready to face the challenge head on.

“It wasn’t something I anticipated so soon in my coaching career but it was something I was excited for,” says Houge, “It’s just taking on hockey in a new role and a new aspect, maybe finding my voice a little bit more. I’ve kind of been the back seat person per say, just watching and learning from Courtney and Dave and just taking in as much knowledge from them as I could, so that one day when I am in these shoes I can do so in a way that’s most beneficial for the girls.”

Houge’s hopes for the program goes beyond just the high school hockey season.

“My biggest goal in coaching is to continue to advocate for the girls game. Going through high school and college hockey my biggest goal, for all of my players is to push them to maybe look at playing college hockey because the more girls we can get to play college hockey our professional game gets even bigger,” says Houge.

The announcement comes after former head coach Courtney Olin resigned back in April.