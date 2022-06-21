UMD Men’s Basketball Names Ryan Kirsch Assistant Coach

Kirsch helped lead his previous team to a 92-28 overall record since 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Men’s basketball team has added Ryan Kirsch as the newest addition to the coaching staff.

Kirsch brings plenty of experience to the Bulldogs sidelines, having coached at Kirkwood Community College since 2018 where he helped lead the Eagles to a 92-28 record in his time with the program and was even named to Under Armor’s top 30 assistant’s under 30 list in 2019.

Kirsch will join the Bulldogs in their season opener at the Small College Basketball Tip Off Classic November 18 and 19.