Crews Continue To Restore Power In The Northland

MINNESOTA — Storms from Monday night have been keeping Minnesota Power crews busy from storm-related outages.

At the height of the storm, 11,000 customers were without power during a bad time with extreme heat.

The largest outages happened in the Nisswa area and in Deerwood, where strong winds knocked down trees.

This caused significant damage to infrastructure including 38 downed power lines and 7 broken poles.

Minnesota Power launched additional crews to work throughout the night to get roughly 700 remaining customers back online Wednesday morning.

Crews continue to work to restore power to all customers who can be restored.