Duluth Police Department Holds Press Conference to Address Recent Gun Violence in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.–There has been a recent spike in shootings in Duluth and the St. Louis County Attorney’s office has been assisting law enforcement with investigations.

This year there have been twenty shooting incidents so far in Duluth. The latest occurred at Ace’s Bar, when a fight broke out on June 18. The incident is currently under investigation and police are still looking for two suspects.

At the press conference that was held Wednesday, Chief Mike Tusken said, “I think it’s important for folks to know that we’re not waiting for shootings to happen again. When we have people that are suspects in these shootings or we know are carrying guns illegally. We are doing investigations on the front end to prevent these incidents”.

The Violent Crimes Task Force and patrol officers have collected twenty firearms in 2022. Chief Tusken says people can help prevent shootings by storing guns safely and reporting illegal gun activity. The County Attorney’s office also works with the Duluth Police Departments on these crimes.

St. Louis County Attorney’s District Attorney, Kimberly Maki commented, “in our policy manual we have a separate policy for firearm offenses because we think that they are so important. So we have taken this position to have this specific policy with two objectives. One: to maintain a safe community through aggressive, consistent, and coordinated enforcement of fun laws. And second: to ensure those who engage in firearm offenses are held accountable”.

Kimberly Maki reports that the county seeks significant bail for offenders who have previous gun violence or criminal history. She encourages anyone with information on illegal firearm activity to reach out to local law enforcement.