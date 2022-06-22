New Mental Health Clinic Opens Up In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two Rivers Counseling, a new mental health clinic, opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The World Health Organization urged the United States and other nations to invest more in mental health in an article posted on Friday.

Two Rivers Counseling is now open in order to help those in need. They offer a wide area of expertise including treatment for depression, trauma, relationships, parenting, and more.

The mental health clinic is accepting new patients in person or telehealth (virtually).

“It takes courage and strength to reach out for support. I am excited and honored to open our doors as another resource for our community that will help support wellness. My goal is to offer a space where you can be authentic, feel heard, and be validated while addressing what no longer serves you.”, the states owner said in a press release.

