Police Chief Mike Tusken To Hold Press Conference On Public Safety

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is holding a press conference at the Public Safety Building Wednesday at noon.

Chief Mike Tusken will talk about the recent rise in gun violence within the city and how the public can help.

Chief Tusken will also share new updates to the department’s response to calls for service which he says will allow officers to spend more time on priority calls and on proactively engaging with our community, according to a press release.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the Duluth Police Department’s Facebook page.