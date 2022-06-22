Power Line Crews In Hopes Of Full Restoration By Friday

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Lake Country Power line crews have been working to restore power after severe thunderstorms occurred Monday night.

The crews have already restored electric service to over 13,000 members.

There are currently 3,100 members without power at 187 outage points in St. Louis County and Itasca County. Other areas impacted are parts of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Lake, and Pine Counties.

Power line crews are focusing on larger outage areas to restore power for more members in the shortest amount of time possible.

They plan on having crews work 24-7 until everything is restored from the storm with hopes they’ll be done by Friday.

To view the outage status, click here.