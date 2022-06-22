Ribfest Set to Return

DULUTH, Minn.– If you’re craving some barbecue this summer, the Lake Superior Ribfest returns this Friday.

Set up for the event is already under way at Bayfront Festival Park. Put on by Twin Ports Entertainment, this is the third year of the fest and features a variety of ribs to try with flavors that include pineapple and teriyaki, as well as deep south bourbon.

Stokke’s Meat Market, a major contributor, has been working overtime to prepare their ribs for the fest.

“We are working a lot of hours right now. It’s hard because the 4th is our busiest week of the year so we have to get ready for that and then now we got Ribfest on top of it, so we’ve been running our smokers all day and all night,” Stokke’s Co-Owner, Stokke’s, said

The Lake Superior Ribfest will be happening this Friday from 4 to 8 in the evening at Bayfront Festival Park. Admission for the event is free.