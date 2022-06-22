Salvation Army gives Donuts to Local Fire and Law Enforcement Workers

DULUTH, Minn. — After having to cancel the event a few weeks ago, the Duluth Salvation Army celebrated National Donut Day by handing some out to first responders today.

National Donut Day was created by the salvation army in 1938 to fuel those serving in World War 1. Now, the groups says that they use the pastries to thank different work forces for their service in the community.

The Salvation Army Director of Development, Cindi Frick, said that “supporting the people that do a lot for us, it’s kind of, its a big deal for us and we support the community in ways that most people don’t see except at Christmas time so we like to make sure that people remember that were out there to help.”

During the pandemic, they went to the Duluth hospitals and served donuts to the front line workers. This year, a donut truck was sent over to the police and fire departments.

The Duluth Police Departments Public Information Officer, Mattie Hjelsath, stated “I mean cops and donuts its a saying its a thing. So its just really appreciative we appreciate the salvation army taking time bringing a donut truck to us and just showing their appreciation I mean its a community thing that we appreciate the community and even getting a simple thank you a simple donut means a lot to us.”