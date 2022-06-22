Salvation Army Gives Thanks To Duluth Police, Fire With Donuts

DULUTH, Minn. — After having to cancel the event a few weeks ago, the Duluth Salvation Army celebrated National Donut Day by handing some out to first responders today.

National Donut Day was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to fuel those serving in World War 1. Now, the non-profit uses the pastries to thank different work forces for their service in the community.

“Supporting the people that do a lot for us … it’s a big deal for us and we support the community in ways that most people don’t see except at Christmas time. So we like to make sure that people remember that were out there to help,” said Cyndi Frick, director of development at the Salvation Army.

During the pandemic, they went to the Duluth hospitals and served donuts to the front line workers. This year, a donut truck was sent over to the police and fire departments.

“I mean, cops and donuts, its a saying, its a thing. So it’s just really appreciative we appreciate the salvation army taking time bringing a donut truck to us and just showing their appreciation I mean its a community thing that we appreciate the community and even getting a simple thank you a simple donut means a lot to us,” said Mattie Hjelsath, public information officer for the Duluth Police Department.