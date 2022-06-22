UMD Women’s Basketball Holds Youth Camp

The women's basketball team will be holding a few different camps this summer, including another youth camp in July

DULUTH, Minn.- The women’s basketball team held a camp for girls ranging from ages 3rd grade to 8th grade Wednesday.

The campers focused on the basics of basketball through drills and instruction from their favorite Bulldogs and coaches. Coach Mandy Pearson says she wants to see players at all levels find their love for the game.

“I want everybody that leaves this gym to say that they had fun and they enjoy the game. You know, I think that’s at any level, the more fun that people have the more they enjoy the game, the more passion there is, the more success that they can have,” says Pearson.

The women’s basketball team will be holding a few different camps this summer, including another youth camp in July. More information can be found on the UMD Athletics website.