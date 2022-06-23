2 Juvenile Males Arrested For Separate Shootings In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two juvenile males were arrested Thursday afternoon after they were suspected of being involved in separate shootings in Duluth.

One of the shootings happened Wednesday night outside between Green Mill and Adventure Zone on the 300 block of Lake Avenue South.

The other shooting occurred on June 18 at the 400 Block of East 7th Street.

The Duluth Police Department reported that the 15 and 17 year-olds knew each other and these were not random acts of violence.

Both suspects were transported to Arrowhead Juvenile Detention Center to await formal charges, according to a press release.

Police say this is an active and open investigation and no further details will be released.