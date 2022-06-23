Coffee Conversation: ‘Project Joy’ Donates $30K To Feed Kids Through CHUM, YMCA, Gospel Mission

DULUTH, Minn. – Laura Plys, the co-founder of Project Joy Northland, which is a charity with a goal of ending childhood hunger, stopped by the morning show Thursday to talk about the non-profit and its latest donations to CHUM, YMCA and the Union Gospel Mission worth $10,000 each to help feed local children.

Project Joy Northland was started in 2012 to honor Patrick Plys after he died of cancer. Patrick is the father of Olympic curler Chris Plys.

The organization is always accepting donations and volunteers. For more information, click here.