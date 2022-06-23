Nemadji Golf Course Involves Local Kids in Junior Golf Program

Nemadji golf course will have more junior sessions this summer. The registration form can be found on their website.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Nemadji Golf Course in Superior has a junior program that gets kids in the community out on the course to learn more about the game of golf.

Thursday, the junior golfers learned some basic swinging and putting techniques, but most importantly Nemadji’s head teaching professional Steve Barschdorf wants to see kids fall in love with the game.

“Have fun, fall in love with the game and you know if we can get a couple future high school golfers out of here, I think we’ve done an awesome job. If we can get these kids coming back just to play with their parents, their grandparents, their friends you know they’re the future of our game,” says Barschdorf, “At the end of the day as long as they’re having fun and we can get them kind of addicted to this game, I think we’ve done our job.”

