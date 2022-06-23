New Mental Health Clinic With Variety Of Therapists Opens In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A new therapy clinic called Two Rivers Counseling opened in downtown Duluth Thursday morning.

It’s located on West Superior Street and offers a wide variety of specialized help, including treatment for depression, anxiety, issues with families and relationships, trauma, abuse, and more.

Therapists are available for in-person and virtual appointments.

All types of clients are welcome, including kids, teens, adults, couples, and families.

They also see first responders who are struggling with the trauma they can experience from their jobs.

The owner of this new clinic emphasizes that people should know they can call or message them anytime to start the journey of feeling better.

“I think of therapy as maintenance,” Eve-Lynn Fellersen MSEd, LPCC and owner of Two Rivers Counseling, said. “You do maintenance on your car, we do maintenance on our physical health, we should be doing be doing maintenance on our mental health. And so if there’s any thought crossing your mind that, hey maybe I should go talk to somebody, maybe I should reach out for a little extra support. That’s your key, right, that’s your cue.”

Two Rivers Counseling is accepting new clients.

You can give them a call or head to their website for more information.