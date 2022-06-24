29th Annual Taste of Greece Festival Set to Return

DULUTH, Minn. – The Taste of Greece Festival returns this Saturday for it’s 29th year.

The festival put on by the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church is a way for the church to share their faith and culture with the community.

The two day event will include Greek food like homemade pastries and traditional Greek dancing from the group Greek Dancers of Minnesota from the Twin Cities.

This is the churches biggest fundraiser of the year and they have already been baking for the last couple of weeks in preparation.

“It’s a lot of prepping and planning especially this week we made our kababs last night, just general setup today and a lot of time and energy goes into this event,” Taste of Greece Festival Co-Chair, George Patronas says.

The Taste of Greece Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 5 at Marshall School.