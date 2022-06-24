Coffee Conversation: AICHO Hosting Indigenous Food And Art Market Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization known as AICHO is hosting it’s indigenous food and art market Saturday in Duluth.

Nearly two dozen vendors will be there – farmers, artists, authors, community organizations, and entrepreneurs.

Organizers joined Dan Hanger on Fox 21 Friday morning saying the free event is all about finding a sense of community among all communities.

The food and art market is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Powless Cultural Center on West 2nd Street.

