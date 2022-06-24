Coffee Conversation: Park Point Art Fair This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of artists are right now preparing to take over Park Point this weekend for the 50th Annual Park Point Art Fair.

More than 100 professional artists will be showing off all types of artwork — from pictures and pottery, to woodwork and clothing.

The fair’s coordinator joined Dan Hanger on FOX 21 Friday morning. She said there’s nothing like buying hand-crafted art from the creators themselves.

10,000 people are expected to jam the Park Point Art Fair.

It’s happening June 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. – rain or shine.

Food, live music and family art activities will also be on hand.

