Duluthians React To The Roe V. Wade Supreme Court Overturn

DULUTH, Minn.– After nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V Wade, allowing states to ban abortions.

Minnesota remains one of the states that will keep abortions legal.

Northlanders stand on both sides of the issues. In Duluth, a Pro-Life rally took place outside of the Civic Center. They are thankful for the outcome of the Supreme Court decision.

“Well, we gathered mainly to say we’re thankful for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the establishing of the value of life at all ages. Pre-born, throughout human life,” Brent Nelson, the Landing Baptist Church Pastor, said.

On the other side, Pro-Choice advocates rallied outside the Civic Center to defend women’s rights to abortion. Members say that being a voice for women, and standing up for themselves, is what they are hopeful for.

“I feel as if it’s my job to kind of be the voice for them, and just stand up for things that I believe in and that I know should be right here, and should be my choice,” Pro-Choice Advocates said.

Pro-Life advocates continue to pray and gather, because they believe they are showing up for all human beings.

“Well, we think that human life. Whether it’s preborn or whether it’s human beings at any age, from any ethnic background is precious in the sight of god,” Nelson said.

As both sides stood outside the Federal Building in Duluth, Pro-Choice advocates pushed for separation of state and church. Saying the overturn puts religion before their rights.

“I don’t think religion should be brought into politics, human rights, woman’s rights, anything. It’s just not right at all,” Pro-Choice Advocates said.

As the next few weeks go by, more rallies will be put in place under both sides of the spectrum.