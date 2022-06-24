Lake Superior Open Kicks Off this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Essentia Health Lake Superior Open Soccer Tournament kicks off on Friday night.

The tournament is expecting 170 soccer team from across Minnesota ranging from youth to premiere level, as well as both boys and girls teams. Organizers say the majority of the teams travel up from the cities to play, but also some local talent comes out to compete.

“It’s been interesting to see how soccer works up here, since we are almost secluded way up in the Northland so to get any kind of competition we have to kind of go south the cities. So it’s really awesome to be able to bring everybody up to us to have a really good full weekend of good soccer and to expose ourselves to other clubs to be like ‘we’re ready to play, we’re ready to do this,” says tournament director Cass Welhouse.

The tournament is a bracket style of play for ages ranging from U9 to U19, all competing for the championship t-shirts.