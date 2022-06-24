Roe v. Wade Overturned: What Now?

NORTHLAND– Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court. What does this mean for women’s abortion rights? Well, it depends on the state they reside in.

For the last 50 years, roe permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. Now, individual states have the power to set their own abortion laws. Many states will be outlawing or severely restricting those rights.

13 states have “trigger bans” that will be in effect now that Roe no longer applies. The bans will highly restrict abortion and may even outlaw it as a criminal act. Minnesota neighbors under the trigger laws include Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

“This law provides no exception for rape or incest. The only exception is if its necessary to save the pregnant persons life, but that is rarely a clear cut situation,” Dr. Kristin Lyerly in Wisconsin.

As of today, Minnesota residents will be protected by the 1955 Dow v. Gomez law. This law grants women the right to abortion.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, stated that “Our doors remain open. We intend to continue to be the good neighbor that we have always been to others in surrounding states. The good neighbor to the North, the East, and the West. We will be welcoming people here in Minnesota to have the healthcare that they need to save their lives.”

Planned Parenthood North Central States say that have spent months preparing for this decision. They expect an influx of patients in the states of Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. To meet the incoming demands, they have hired more staff, recruited new physicians, and increased the capacity of telemedicine for abortion pills.

Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber provided a written statement. He said in part, “Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court will save countless innocent lives. As the father of five beautiful children, I believe that all life has value and should be protected, and this ruling is a win for the sanctity of life. Additionally, this decision also returns decision-making power back to elected officials in states as intended.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin’s Chairman, Paul Farrow, said in part, “Today’s Supreme Court decision represents a historic victory in the fight to protect the unborn, an affirmation of our Constitution, and the return of policymaking back to the people and our elected representatives, as our Founders intended.”

Minnesota reports that 859 people came from out of state to receive abortions in 2020. This number is only expected to increase with the Roe v. Wade ruling.