Skyline taking Summer League Registrations

Skyline will have Duck Pin and Cribbage leagues starting up next week, you can register on their website.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your summer nights, involving some friendly competition, Skyline Social and Games has exactly what you’re looking for and then some.

Skyline offers all kinds of leagues including sand volleyball, bocce ball, and spike ball. Skyline’s president Corey Kolquist says there are over 600 teams and thousands that come to watch the action.

“Nine o’clock you know there’s well over 1500 people out here enjoying, having a good time, blowing off some steam from the work week. Most of our players up here are 21 plus, that’s kind of who we cater to, it’s an area to just kind of get away and have fun, but lots of energy, lots of energy, lots of fun and on a gorgeous day like today there’s nothing better than being outside with a cold beer and throwing bean bags,” says Kolquist.

