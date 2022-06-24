The Return Of Ribfest

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Ribfest returned Friday to Bayfront Festival Park.

Put on by Twin Ports Entertainment, this was the third year of the fest and featured a variety of ribs to try with flavors that include deep south bourbon as well as pineapple and teriyaki.

Admission for the event was free and beside from ribs visitors could also enjoy sides like corn and beans. And, it was a busy day for volunteers as the grounds there were packed.

“I need to get a taste of these ribs because people keep asking me, “What does a rib taste like?” I say, “I don’t know, I haven’t had a break enough to ask and taste it yet.” So, I’m looking forward to my break when I get to try it myself,” Twin Ports Entertainment Volunteer, Taire Sulin said.

While Bayfront dishes up ribs, it was also filled with vintage cars. Drivers stopping in during the Great Race, an old-car rally that travels the United States.

“We’re happy to be here, it was a long day on the road. We came from Wisconsin Dells, in Wisconsin in a competition course with 130 other vehicles, and we had a good day. This car particularly likes Minnesota,” Great Race car owners, Steve Keller and Brian Blood said.

Races will spend the night in Duluth before they complete their final leg to Fargo tomorrow. This was the 3rd year of this event, and organizers hope to continue this next year.