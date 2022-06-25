AICHO’s Food & Arts Market Come Back For Their 2nd Year

DULUTH, Minn.– The Indigenous Food and Art Markets, held by AICHO, has come back for its second year.

Showcasing local American Indian and BIPOC food producers and artists. Each market will hold up to 25 different vendors. These markets are all an effort to grow the Indigenous and BIPOC economy in Duluth, and bring the community together.

“When we have events like this, it shows non-indigenous people and non-BIPOC people that there are so many great businesses that they need to be supporting. To see everybody celebrating together, indigenous and BIPOC people alike, is so important and it’s great that we can come together like that,” Indigenous Fair Co-Coordinator, Khayman Goodsky, said.

In case you missed it, don’t worry. It will be held every other Saturday from 11 to 2 until October 1st at One Roof Parking Lot.

If weather is an issue, like it was Saturday, it will move indoors such as the Robert Powless Cultural Center.